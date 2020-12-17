John Petrucci-led prog supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment are back

Let’s be honest: 2020 has been, for all intents, a bust. But the year has also bestowed upon us a wealth of John Petrucci goodness, from a new solo album to a live Dream Theater record to a line of beard and mustache grooming products.

Now, 2020 is going out with a Petrucci-sized bang, with the return of Liquid Tension Experiment, the electric guitar player's prog supergroup with Mike Portnoy, Jordan Rudess and Tony Levin.

The band have signed with Dream Theater’s label, InsideOutMusic, and are preparing their third studio album and first since 1999’s Liquid Tension Experiment 2. The new effort is slated for a Spring 2021 release.

You can check out a trailer for the record above.

Said InsideOutMusic Label Manager Thomas Waber, "What happens when you put four of the most talented musicians on the planet in one room? LTE. We all have been waiting for this album to happen for a very long time and it makes us very proud to be releasing this album. This one is for the fans!"

Added Petrucci, “We’ve all known Thomas Waber for a very long time and Jordan and I recently discovered how great it was to finally get to work together when Dream Theater joined the Inside Out family a few years ago. There really is no better home for LTE and we all look forward to doing great things together!”

