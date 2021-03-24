John Petrucci-led supergroup Liquid Tension Experiment unveil blazing new song, Hypersonic

Liquid Tension Experiment may have pushed back the release date of their third album – and first in 22 years – Liquid Tension Experiment 3, to April 16.

But have no fear – you can still have some new LTE in your life before then. The prog-rock supergroup featuring Dream Theater electric guitar player John Petrucci and keyboardist Jordan Rudess, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and prog legend Tony Levin on bass have just unveiled another new song from the record, the instrumentally bonkers leadoff track Hypersonic.

Said Petrucci, “As we were putting the album together, we all felt that there needed to be a track that had some chops and speed and that frantic nervous energy that a song like Paradigm Shift from the first LTE album or Acid Rain from LTE2 had – something heavy and full of energy. This song definitely checks off that box.”

Added Levin, “I think I heard the guys saying, ‘let’s get more nuts with the opening riffs than we did on the previous albums.’ For me it’s time to pull out the Stick – the only way I have a chance to keep up. Our usual plan is enacted here – blazing fast sections lead to melodic areas you want to sing along with but can’t because there are so many twists and turns.”

“We purposely threw everything including the kitchen sink into that one,” said Portnoy.

To hear for yourself, listen to Hypersonic above. And to preorder Liquid Tension Experiment 3, head here.