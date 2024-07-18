“Delivering the goods at an affordable price”: JOYO's BSK-80 is the state-of-the-art portable amp modern buskers need

JOYO is known for delivering the goods at an affordable price, and their BSK-80 is no exception. With 80 Watts of power and an inbuilt lithium battery, this amp can be used on the go for eight hours, making it the perfect busking amp.

So what makes the BSK-80 different from its predecessor, the BSK-60? As the name suggests, the BSK-80's upgraded wattage delivers a boost in its high frequency. Furthermore, its looper function allows up to 30 seconds of recording time, with unlimited overdubbing.

The new version also has built-in anti-feedback and phase inverter functions for maximum signal clarity. A footswitch pedal is included, making it easy to adjust your amp's effects during the performance.

What's more, there's an internal recording feature that transmits your tone directly to your smartphone in a lossless way, making it the perfect companion for live streamers.

In addition to all of the above, the amp comes fully equipped with a 3-band EQ, a dedicated 9V/500mA output that enables you to power your pedals, and a dual channel for your guitar and microphone. The built-in chorus, delay, and reverb effects are all processed by a high-performance DSP chip for maximum quality, with a tap tempo button for the delay.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Joyo) (Image credit: Joyo) (Image credit: Joyo) (Image credit: Joyo) (Image credit: Joyo) (Image credit: Joyo)

What makes this amp truly versatile, however, is its ability to connect to an external PA via the line out. In this way, you can easily transition from busking to playing at a large venue. Moreover, the added Bluetooth connectivity feature and AUX input make it easy to play along to your favorite tunes and backing tracks, simply by connecting your amp to your device of choice.

The overall tone is achieved via the 10" speaker, which makes for a bright trebly tone with rich mid-low frequency, enhanced by a 3-inch tweeter that ensures you cut through the mix.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Design-wise, the amp features a dark wooden casing with a metal grille. Support brackets at the bottom and sides allow you to tilt the amp as needed, and it can even be mounted on a speaker stand. Plus, with added handles for extra portability, and a weight of around 31lb, you can easily lift and transport it to your next show.

The BSK-80 is now available for $349.99. To find out more about the BSK-80, visit JOYO.