Joyo packs distortion, overdrive, delay and more into the TC-1 Tone Chain

Joyo is consistently rolling out new effect pedals, and this time the China-based company has housed several of them in one enclosure with the new TC-1 Tone Chain.

The multifunction pedal boasts footswitches for distortion, overdrive, delay and tap tempo (which also functions as a tuner), with each available as a separate effect.

Furthermore, each effect has its own adjustable parameters – mix, feedback and time for delay; gain, level, tone and a lo/hi switch for distortion; and drive, level and tone for overdrive.

Other features include a cabinet simulation function, FX loop send and return and stereo and balanced outputs.

The TC-1 is available for $129.99. For more information, head to Joyo Audio.