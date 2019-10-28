Trending

Put your pedal to the metal with Joyo’s new Nascar Delay

BBD-inspired circuit offers vintage tape echo sounds perfect for "sentimental guitar solos"

(Image credit: courtesy of Joyo Audio)

Joyo Audio keeps pumping out the effect pedals, and the newest unit from the Chinese company is the Nascar Delay, an analog stompbox that delivers vintage tape echo-like sounds.

The Nascar is inspired by the classic bucket-brigade device circuit and is designed to produce tones “perfect for sentimental guitar solos,” according to Joyo.

The pedal boasts knobs for delay, feedback and mix, with a toggle that options three LED light modes (sync/always on/off). 

The Nascar carries a street price of $58.99. For more information, speed over to Joyo.

(Image credit: courtesy of Joyo Audio)