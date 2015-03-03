Judas Priest Premiere Live "Jawbreaker" from 'Defenders of the Faith' 30th Anniversary Edition — Exclusive

On March 10, Judas Priest will release an expanded 3CD version of their classic 1984 album, Defenders of the Faith.

This deluxe 30th-anniversary edition includes the original 10-track album (fully remastered, of course!) and a complete live show from the Defenders tour. It was recorded May 5, 1984, at California's Long Beach Arena.

The 21-track show, which is split up over two discs, is brimming with then-new material from Defenders of the Faith, the group's ninth studio offering, plus "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law," "Sinner," "Electric Eye," "The Green Manalishi (with the Two-Pronged Crown)," "Victim of Changes" and "You’ve Got Another Thing Coming."

"It's 30 years since we released Defenders of the Faith," the band said in a statement. "We're very proud to say it has become a classic that's beloved by Priest fans throughout the world."

Today, we present the exclusive premiere of "Jawbreaker" from the Long Beach show. You can check it out below. Like most of Defenders of the Faith, "Jawbreaker" was written by Glenn Tipton, Rob Halford and K.K. Downing.

The album is available for pre-order now. For more about Judas Priest, visit judaspriest.com.