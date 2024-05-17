“I played what I could – I keep pushing myself because I believe in ‘no surrender’”: Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton on defying Parkinson’s and his partnership with Richie Faulkner

By
( )
published

Metal God Glenn Tipton reveals the gear behind Judas Priest’s incendiary new album, Invincible Shield – and why he won’t be throwing in the towel any time soon

Glenn Tipton plays Cedar Park, TX, in 2022
(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Describing the characteristics of a classic Priest riff to us as “fast and furious, interlaced with very melodic passages”, Glenn Tipton is understandably proud of the group’s collective achievements on their latest recordings, it now being Faulkner’s third full-length within their ranks. 

As for his health, his general outlook seems to mirror that of the band’s lyrics thematically. It’s a case of soldiering on and powering though.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).