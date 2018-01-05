Judas Priest Premiere New Song, "Lightning Strike"

Back in October, Judas Priest made their return, announcing a new album—Firepower—and a North American tour to accompany it. The metal legends, though, took their time before giving us a full preview of the album. Today, that long wait has finally come to an end.

You can watch the music video for Firepower's blistering first single, "Lightning Strike," above.

Firepower—the band's eighteenth studio album—was recorded with longtime collaborator Tom Allom and Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Exodus, Testament, Accept). It is set for release March 9.

“Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing,” Halford said in a press release. “And Andy is a bit more of a ‘modern metal producer’ but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom’s. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy’s world is was just a remarkable coalescence.”

You can see if Judas Priest will be heading your way with a look at their itinerary below.

Judas Priest: 2018 North American Tour