Judas Priest Announce New Album, 'Firepower,' North American Tour

British heavy metal band Judas Priest have announced a new album—Firepower—and a 2018 North American tour.

Firepower—the band's eighteenth studio album—was recorded with longtime collaborator Tom Allom and Andy Sneap (Megadeth, Exodus, Testament, Accept). It is set for release in early 2018.

The band's 2018 tour will take the legendary band across the United States (with a few dates in Canada for good measure). It begins in mid-March, and will run throughout the spring, before coming to an end on May 1 in San Antonio, Texas.

Judas Priest—along with Radiohead, Nina Simone, the Moody Blues, Link Wray, the Zombies, the Cars, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, MC5 and the J. Geils Band—are one of around 20 acts currently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Fans can caste their vote at rockhall.com/vote through December 5.

You can check out the band's full North American itinerary below.

