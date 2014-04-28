Judas Priest Premiere New Song, "Redeemer of Souls" — Listen Now

Are you ready for some new Judas Priest?

The legendary U.K. metal band have unveiled several details about their upcoming studio album (their 17th), Redeemer of Souls. You can check out the album art — and stream the title track — below.

Redeemer of Souls, which will be the band's first studio album since 2008's Nostradamus, will be released July 15 by Epic. The album also will be the first to feature guitarist Richie Faulkner.