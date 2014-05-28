Judas Priest Preview and Discuss New Song, “Halls of Valhalla” —Video

Judas Priest, who are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, will release their new studio album, Redeemer of Souls,, July 8 via Epic Records.

In anticipation, the legendary metal band teamed up with Revolver to premiere a preview video for a track off the record. In addition to featuring an extended sample of the song, which is titled “Halls of Valhalla,” the clip showcases vocalist Rob Halford and guitarist Glenn Tipton, who discuss the track.

For more Judas Priest news, visit JudasPriest.com.