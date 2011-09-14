Judas Priest to Release Compilation Album Curated by Contemporaries in October

Next month, Judas Priest will release a special compilation album titled The Chosen Few.

What's so special about a Priest compilation album? The tracklisting was chosen by Priest's contemporaries in the rock and metal world, including Steve Vai, Kerry King, James Hetfield, Slash, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde and more!

You can check out the full tracklisting below.

Many of the rock stars that chose tracks for the album offered commentary on their choices, with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich saying of "Beyond the Realms of Death": "The blueprint for the epic rock ballad. Copied thousands of times, never eclipsed."

On "Screaming for Vengeance," Slash had this to say: "Judas Priest have put out their fair share of great albums to be sure. But my all time favourite is Screaming For Vengeance. It was and still is, one of the best metal records ever produced and the title track is in my humble opinion, still ahead of its time."

The Chosen Few will be released on October 11.

The Chosen Few Track Listing: