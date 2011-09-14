Judas Priest to Release Compilation Album Curated by Contemporaries in October

Next month, Judas Priest will release a special compilation album titled The Chosen Few.
What's so special about a Priest compilation album? The tracklisting was chosen by Priest's contemporaries in the rock and metal world, including Steve Vai, Kerry King, James Hetfield, Slash, Joe Satriani, Zakk Wylde and more!
You can check out the full tracklisting below.
Many of the rock stars that chose tracks for the album offered commentary on their choices, with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich saying of "Beyond the Realms of Death": "The blueprint for the epic rock ballad. Copied thousands of times, never eclipsed."
On "Screaming for Vengeance," Slash had this to say: "Judas Priest have put out their fair share of great albums to be sure. But my all time favourite is Screaming For Vengeance. It was and still is, one of the best metal records ever produced and the title track is in my humble opinion, still ahead of its time."
The Chosen Few will be released on October 11.
The Chosen Few Track Listing:
- 1) Diamonds And Rust (1977) - chosen by Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)
- 2) Dissident Aggressor (1977) - chosen by Steve Vai
- 3) Exciter (1978) - chosen by Accept
- 4) Beyond The Realms Of Death (1978) - chosen by Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
- 5) Delivering The Goods (1979) - chosen by Kerry King (Slayer)
- 6) The Green Manalishi (with the Two-Pronged Crown) (1979) - chosen by David Coverdale (Whitesnake) & Randy Blythe (Lamb of God)
- 7) The Ripper (1979) - chosen by Ozzy Osbourne
- 8) Victim Of Changes (1979) - chosen by James Hetfield (Metalliica)
- 9) Breaking The Law (1980) - chosen by Lemmy (Motorhead)
- 10) Rapid Fire (1980) - chosen by Vinnie Paul (Pantera & Hell Yeah)
- 11) Grinder (1980) - chosen by Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society)
- 12) Living After Midnight (1980) - chosen by Alice Cooper & Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath)
- 13) Screaming For Vengeance (1982) - chosen by Slash (Guns n Roses)
- 14) You’ve Got Another Thing Coming (1982) - chosen by Klaus Meine (Scorpions) & Corey Taylor (Slipknot)
- 15) The Sentinel (1984) - chosen by Chris Jericho
- 16) Turbo Lover (1986) - chosen by Jonathan Davis (Korn)
- 17) Painkiller (1990) - chosen by Joe Satriani