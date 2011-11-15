Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton Wants to Compose Music for Film

In a recent interview with Bryan Reesman of Attention Deficit Delirium, Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton revealed that -- while Priest is of course still his first priority -- he wouldn't mind breaking into the world of film scoring.

A longtime film music enthusiast, Tipton said that he wouldn't mind taking a stab at composing music for a film.

“One day when I’m good enough to, I wouldn’t even call it a film score," he said, "but do music for film, I’d like that opportunity. It would be really exciting for me to do. Whether that will happen or not, I’m not sure. I would certainly welcome the opportunity to do something like that as long as it were something that I liked or had respect for visually.”

To read more, including Glenn's thoughts on a new solo album, head here.