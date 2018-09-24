Julian Lage Shares Live "Atlantic Limited” from Savannah Music Festival

Julian Lage has unveiled a live version of "Atlantic Limited," recorded earlier this year at the Savannah Music Festival. The song originally appeared on his 2018 album, Modern Lore. On the live take, Lage can be heard leading a trio featuring bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King (The Bad Plus). You can listen to the performance above.

Lage is currently out on the most recent leg of his Modern Lore world tour, with shows across North America, Europe and Japan slated through March, 2019.

In addition, Lage will be offering fellow guitarists a Master Class in select cities, including Los Angeles, Boulder, Denver and Brooklyn, throughout the tour. Participants will get a 30-45 minute master class and Q&A with Lage, as well as a special "Essentials Kit" that includes acoustic and electric guitar strings, picks, and an exclusive piece Lage composed for John Zorn, "12 Observations of the Guitar." Complete details can be found here.

Modern Lore World Tour 2018-19:

SEPTEMBER

25 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA*

26 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

28 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

29 - Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill - Denver, CO *

30 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO *

OCTOBER

2 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

3 - CSPS - Cedar Rapids, IA

4 - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI

5 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

13 - Viljandi Guitar Festival 2018 - Viljandi, Estonia

15 - Jazzclub Fasching - Stockholm, Sweden

16 - Jazzhus Dexter - Odense, Denmark

17 - G Livelab - Helsinki, Finland

19 - Victoria - Nasjonal Jazzscene - Oslo, Norway

21 - LantarenVenster - Rotterdam, Netherlands SOLD OUT

23 - AINSI - Maastricht, Netherlands

24 - De Bijloke - Ghent, Belgium

25 - New Morning - Paris, France

26 - Gems Jazz Club Singen - Singen, Germany

27 - Umea Jazz Festival 2018 - Umeå, Sweden

29 - Jazzclub Q4 - Rheinfelden, Switzerland

30 - Kulturlabor Stromboli Hall - Tirol, Austria

NOVEMBER

4 - L'Esco - Montreal, QC

27 - The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

28 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

29 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY *

30 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

DECEMBER

1 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA

2 - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts: 6:00 PM - Burlington, VT

2 - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts: 8:00 PM - Burlington, VT

4 - L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L'Esco) - Montreal, QC

5 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

8 - Cotton Club - Tokyo, Japan

9 - Cotton Club - Tokyo, Japan

10 - Cotton Club - Tokyo, Japan

11 - Cotton Club - Tokyo, Japan

27 - The Southern - Charlottesville, VA

JANUARY 2019

18 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

19 - Civic Music Association - Des Moines, IA

MARCH 2019

27 - Elbphilharmonie - Hamburg, Germany

* Featuring Master Class with Julian Lage