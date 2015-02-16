The Juliana Hatfield Three Stream "If I Could" and "Ordinary Guy"

The Juliana Hatfield Three will release their new album, Whatever, My Love, Tuesday, February 17, via American Laundromat Records.

Below, you can stream two tracks from the album, “If I Could” and “Ordinary Guy.” As always, be sure to tell us what you think of the songs in the comments below or on Facebook.

Whatever, My Love comes 21 years after the release of their Atlantic Records debut, Become What You Are, which secured the band a permanent place in alt-rock history with the radio hits “My Sister” and “Spin the Bottle.” It was an influential force of uncompromising, original, melodic guitar pop/rock.

The new album was recorded at Hoboken, New Jersey's Nuthouse Recording with Hatfield and Tom Beaujour co-producing. "We haven’t totally reinvented the wheel or anything," Hatfield said in a statement. "But I am a lot more confident now than I was with the first album…"

With the original lineup of Todd Philips (drums), Dean Fisher (bass) and Juliana Hatfield (guitar, vocals, keyboards, percussion), the Juliana Hatfield Three will embark on a U.S. tour beginning February 26 in Portland, Maine, with additional tour dates added in San Diego, Atlanta, Charlotte and Carrboro.

Confirmed Juliana Hatfield Three tour dates as follows: