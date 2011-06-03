Kaiser Chiefs Surprise Fans, Release New Album, 'The Future Is Medieval,' Today

Kaiser Chiefs have released their new album The Future Is Medieval today, June 3.

The band have given fans the opportunity to build their own version of the LP by compiling the tracklisting on kaiserchiefs.com.

By paying £7.50 (around $12.24), fans can essentially create their own album by choosing their 10 favorite tracks from a list of 20 possible songs, even creating their own artwork. Fans can also share their version of the record with other people once it has been created, and earn £1 each time it is purchased by someone else.

The 20 tracks listeners can choose from are:

‘Back In December’

‘Can't Mind My Own Business’

‘Child Of The Jago’

‘Coming Up For Air’

‘Cousin In The Bronx’

‘Dead Or In Serious Trouble’

‘Fly On The Wall’

‘Heard It Break’

‘I Dare You’

‘If You Will Have Me’

‘Little Shocks’

‘Long Way From Celebrating’

‘Man On Mars’

‘My Place Is Here’

‘Out Of Focus’

‘Problem Solved’

‘Saying Something’

‘Starts With Nothing’

‘Things Change’

The Future Is Medieval is the fourth studio album from Kaiser Chiefs, and is the follow-up to 2008’s Off With Their Heads. Check out the video to "Little Shocks" here: