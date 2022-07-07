Keb’ Mo’ added to Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise II

Keb’ Mo’ is the latest high-profile guitar star to be recruited for Joe Bonamassa’s upcoming Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Cruise II.

The cruise around the Mediterranean embarks from Athens, Greece, on August 23, and will see a wealth of acoustic and electric guitar heroes in action across a number of stages for five days of performances.

Keb’ Mo’ joins a star-studded list of six-string guest stars that includes Tommy Emmanuel, Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson and The Reverend Shawn Amos, as well as Marc Broussard, Walter Trout and Ana Popovic.

Joining the above are Jimmy Vivino, King King, Josh Smith, The James Hunter Six, young blues prodigy Toby Lee and many more.

As well as performing their own sets, some artists will also collaborate on a handful of one-of-a-kind bumper sets, with multiple guitarists taking to the stage for epic jams.

After setting sail for its stint around the Mediterranean Sea, the ship will dock at Mykonos, Greece, and Kusadasi, Turkey, where it will end its voyage on August 28.

Playing host to the action is the Norwegian Jade cruise liner, which boasts five separate music venues: the Pool Deck Stage, Stardust Theater, Bliss Lounge, Spinnaker Lounge and Magnum’s Stage.

The upcoming cruise will be the latest iteration of the water-borne blues blowout, and follows seven sold-out Caribbean cruises and a sold-out Mediterranean cruise.

The first Mediterranean cruise took place in 2018, and boasted a similarly stellar lineup comprising Peter Frampton, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Eric Bibb and Larkin Poe.

For more information, head over to Keeping the Blues Alive.