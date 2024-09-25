“It has taken us a long time to get this package perfected. I’ve got everything in here that I could dream of”: Keeley spent three years crafting the Octa Psi – a crazy 3-in-1 octave/pitch-shifting/fuzz pedal

With versatile switching, a wealth of voices and some smart functionality, the Octa Psi could be the only pitch/octave/fuzz pedal your ’board could ever need

Keeley has introduced the Octa Psi Transfiguring Fuzz – a wild new triple threat stompbox that serves as a pitch-shifting, octave generating, analog fuzz pedal.

