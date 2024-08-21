“I felt like I was cheating on my guitars that were on life support in the hospital, and I'm looking at dating sites”: Keith Urban reflects on rebuilding his entire guitar collection after Nashville's devastating 2010 flood

By
published

The country guitar icon had to scramble to buy new guitars just days before he was scheduled to record a new album

A close-up of Keith Urban smiling while playing guitar
(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Keith Urban has recently recalled how the 2010 Nashville flood left his equipment storage complex under water, and ruined his guitar collection just before he was about to record his sixth album Get Closer.

The unfortunate timing meant he had to scour the Internet for a last-minute guitar purchase, a move that made him feel like he was “cheating” on his beloved guitars.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.