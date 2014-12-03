Kemper Amps Releases Ace of Skunk Anansie Signature Rig Pack

Kemper Amps has released its free Ace of Skunk Anansie signature Rig Pack featuring all the glorious amp tones known from Ace—from the very beginning to today.

The two-day profiling session took place during the summer of 2014 at SX Studios north of London. All of Ace's amps were profiled with their original sound settings and numerous variations with two cabinets utilizing Delta Sontronics, Shure SM 57 and Royer 121 microphones.

The team paid extra attention to the refining process to make sure every nuance was captured to definitely match the sound, the dynamics and playing of the original amps.

The rig pack features 26 studio profiles as well as four direct profiles for the use of the Profiler with standard guitar cabinets.

The Ace of Sunk Anansie Rig Pack is available at kemper-amps.com free of charge.

In the video below, Ace talks about the process and what it means to him to have now all his own amps as profiles available with the Kemper Profiler.

The Kemper Profiling Amplifier represents a radical new approach to guitar sound. For decades, the electric guitarist has effectively been shackled to the tube amplifier as the only solution for getting “that sound”. This combination may indeed be glorious, but it is far from ideal; achieving consistent results between practice, studio, and touring situations continues to challenge the guitarist, just as it has since the early 1930's. With the advent of the Kemper Profiling Amplifier, everything has changed. For the first time in history, guitar players are free to create the most unique and individual tones that reflect the very essence of the individual player, and then capture these exact sounds into the digital domain with Kemper's unique technology.