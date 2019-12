Kemper has announced the release of its long-awaited new Rig Manager 3.0 beta software, which allows users to preview and manage Profiler rigs, performances and presets.

The editor update works with all Profiler amp models and is available for Mac and Windows, allowing users to drag-and-drop amps, cabs and pedals from the library.

Additionally, all settings and parameters are set up on a single page for easy accessibility and adjusting.

For more information, head to Kemper Amps.