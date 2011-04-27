Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: New Album Slated for Aug. 2

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band has announced that its new studio album -- How I Go -- will be released Aug. 2 by Roadrunner Records/Loud & Proud Records.

This is the band’s first studio album since signing with Roadrunner/Loud & Proud last year; it follows the release of the Grammy-nominated Live! In Chicago.

Recorded in Sausalito, California’s Studio D and produced by Shepherd and his longtime collaborator and producer Jerry Harrison, How I Go signals the band’s return to the studio. With the help of co-writers Mark Selby and Tia Sellers (“Blue on Black”), as well as Zac Maloy and Danny Tate, the new album offers a bounty of new material as well as covers of Albert King, Bessie Smith and the Beatles.

How I Go offers a blues-infused collection of music by Shepherd and his band, which includes Noah Hunt, Chris Layton and Riley Osbourn, plus special guest Tommy Shannon.

“We poured our hearts and souls into the recording of How I Go," Shepherd said. "My goal was to give longtime fans exactly what they want to hear on one of my records, while providing new fans an opportunity to experience my brand of blues-based rock. I’m certain music lovers will clearly hear our musical roots while experiencing the growth and emotion that this record represents.” The band is planning a United States tour to begin in July.

