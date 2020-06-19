Kiko Loureiro unveils new instrumental track, EDM (e-Dependent Mind)

Kiko Loureiro has been teasing his upcoming solo album, Open Source, for a while now, and the Megadeth electric guitar player has finally unveiled the first song from the record, an instrumental titled EDM (e-Dependent Mind).

The new track features Loureiro on guitar and keyboards, as well as Felipe Andreoli on bass and Bruno Valverde on drums. You can check it out above.

Loureiro has been crowdfunding Open Source on Indiegogo, with the record achieving its main goal just five hours after launch.

Says Loureiro, “The recordings started in September 2019 and I've been working on the album since then, in between Megadeth's activities.

“The purpose of being fully independent with this project, and crowdfunding, is to make it all much easier to give me the freedom of making music the way I want,

having you as a collaborator and part of the process with me. Simple as that.”

He goes on to explain that the title of the album, Open Source, is something of a statement of concept.

“I want you to have access to the way I created the album concept, the songs, how I played, and, of course, the backing tracks so if you play an instrument you can have fun with it.

“In addition, I will make the stems of the songs available for download. So you can remix, recreate, make new versions of the songs. I can expect different approaches and probably even better versions than mine.

“Some of the perks are unique. Brings us closer, we can collaborate together. I'm very excited to have this possibility through this campaign.

“When you participate in this limited-time exclusive crowdfund, you officially become a partner with me. And you’re helping to launch this album worldwide.”

For more information on Open Source, head to Loureiro's Indiegogo page.