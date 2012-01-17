Kill Devil Hill Announce Debut Album Details

Kill Devil Hill -- which features drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), bassist Rex Brown (Down, Pantera), guitarist Mark Zavon (Ratt, W.A.S.P.) and vocalist Jason "Dewey" Bragg (Pissing Razors) -- have officially announced a March 27 release date for their self-titled debut album.

You can view the official album art below.

Sessions for Kill Devil Hill were manned by longtime Down/Corrosion of Conformity producer Warren Riker.

On the story behind the band, bassist Rex Brown recently told Revolver: "Basically, Vinny cut these drum tracks, and had ‘em ready, and he approached Mark Zavon, who’s just an incredible guitar player, and he knew Dewey [Bragg], who’s an incredible singer, and they put these songs together. They were looking for a bass player, and Vinny just happened to have my number. I’ve known him for all these years, playing festivals and stuff like that. They gave me a call and sent me a tape. I laid down some bass and, apparently, they dug it! I was looking for a change anyway. So I went up in January and played with them, and I know it’s cliché to say the band clicked, but it did. Everyone in the band, we’re all on the same page. I would go down about every three weeks, and we jammed a lot. Very heavy on the bottom end, very melodic on the top end–it’s perfect. Something I’ve been wanting for a while."

Kill Devil Hill Track Listing: