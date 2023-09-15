“David united us in a truly special way. I am sure he would have loved this album”: David Bowie’s key collaborators have formed a new band – hear KillerStar's debut single

By Matt Owen
published

With Earl Slick on guitar and Gail Ann Dorsey on bass, KillerStar unites figures from across Ziggy Stardust's career. But as the band explains, this project is “something altogether new and exciting”

Earl Slick and David Bowie
(Image credit: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images)

A handful of some of David Bowie’s closest collaborators have reunited as KillerStar – an all-new band blending elements of classic and art rock that have now released their debut single.

Should’ve Known Better features Rob Fleming and James Sedge, as well as an army of Bowie’s “most trusted” session players: Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Mike Garson on Piano, Gail Ann Dorsey and Tim Lefebvre on bass guitar, Emm Gryner on backing vocals and Donny McCaslin on saxophone.

As an ensemble, KillerStar collectively contributed to key Bowie eras. Slick, for example, worked with the singer between 1975 and 2013, while Dorsey began her prolific partnership with Bowie back in 1995.

As such, the KillerStar project – which nods to Bowie’s 2003 track, New Killer Star – marks a key musical chapter for this assortment of reunited and newly acquainted musicians, all of whom have explored different paths since Bowie passed away in 2016.

“Since Bowie died, we’ve all gone off in different directions,” Slick said in a statement. “But with this album we worked on new material and that was great.”

Per the band’s own words, KillerStar’s sonic direction is rooted in classic rock and art rock – something that’s evident in the debut single, which paves the way for a full-length album. Crunchy hooks courtesy of Slick and Plati form the bedrock of the track, which weaves together interstellar synths, kaleidoscopic electronic soundscapes and ethereal harmonies.

Should’ve Known Better contains all the flavors of what we’re trying to do,” Fleming said of the effort. “It has a rock vibe, but with hooks, ambient melodies and layered backing vocals throughout.”

Despite its obvious links to the legendary musician, KillerStar isn’t Bowie, nor is it trying to be: “There are fleeting touches that recall classic Bowie moments, but really this is something altogether new and exciting,” a statement reads. “Bowie chose these musicians for their unique style and ability, and that is what they have brought to the record.”

Still, Bowie’s spirit remains the glue that holds KillerStar together: “The Bowie alumni have a very special bond and we always will,” said Gryner. “David united us in a truly special way, where we spent a lot of time together, and to be able to hear each other again in this way was unique. I am sure David would have loved this album.”

KillerStar’s debut album will arrive March 1 2024.

Head over to KillerStar’s website for more info.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.