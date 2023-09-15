“David united us in a truly special way. I am sure he would have loved this album”: David Bowie’s key collaborators have formed a new band – hear KillerStar's debut single

A handful of some of David Bowie’s closest collaborators have reunited as KillerStar – an all-new band blending elements of classic and art rock that have now released their debut single.

Should’ve Known Better features Rob Fleming and James Sedge, as well as an army of Bowie’s “most trusted” session players: Earl Slick and Mark Plati on guitar, Mike Garson on Piano, Gail Ann Dorsey and Tim Lefebvre on bass guitar, Emm Gryner on backing vocals and Donny McCaslin on saxophone.

As an ensemble, KillerStar collectively contributed to key Bowie eras. Slick, for example, worked with the singer between 1975 and 2013, while Dorsey began her prolific partnership with Bowie back in 1995.

As such, the KillerStar project – which nods to Bowie’s 2003 track, New Killer Star – marks a key musical chapter for this assortment of reunited and newly acquainted musicians, all of whom have explored different paths since Bowie passed away in 2016.

“Since Bowie died, we’ve all gone off in different directions,” Slick said in a statement. “But with this album we worked on new material and that was great.”

Per the band’s own words, KillerStar’s sonic direction is rooted in classic rock and art rock – something that’s evident in the debut single, which paves the way for a full-length album. Crunchy hooks courtesy of Slick and Plati form the bedrock of the track, which weaves together interstellar synths, kaleidoscopic electronic soundscapes and ethereal harmonies.

“Should’ve Known Better contains all the flavors of what we’re trying to do,” Fleming said of the effort. “It has a rock vibe, but with hooks, ambient melodies and layered backing vocals throughout.”

Despite its obvious links to the legendary musician, KillerStar isn’t Bowie, nor is it trying to be: “There are fleeting touches that recall classic Bowie moments, but really this is something altogether new and exciting,” a statement reads. “Bowie chose these musicians for their unique style and ability, and that is what they have brought to the record.”

Still, Bowie’s spirit remains the glue that holds KillerStar together: “The Bowie alumni have a very special bond and we always will,” said Gryner. “David united us in a truly special way, where we spent a lot of time together, and to be able to hear each other again in this way was unique. I am sure David would have loved this album.”

KillerStar’s debut album will arrive March 1 2024.

Head over to KillerStar’s website for more info.