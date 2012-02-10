Killing Joke Unveil Artwork for New Album, '2012'

English post-punk band Killing Joke are set to release the follow-up to Absolute Dissent -- the band's first album with their original lineup in 28 years -- this Spring with 2012. The artwork for the album has now been unveiled and can be seen below.

"It's in many different calendars — the great unveiling, the sky and the earth coming together," mainman Jaz Coleman said of the album's namesake year. "It's a significant date. In the autumn, there is a major planetary alignment, and on that day I'm doing this rock festival, 'A Party At The End Of The Earth', which is going to be in New Zealand. Everything is speeding up. It's not just our minds shrinking. We are heading towards the Eschaton and no-one really knows what's going to happen."

2012 will be released on April 2 via Spinefarm.