The Kills to Release New Album, 'Blood Pressures.'

UK duo The Kills—Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart—are back with a new studio album, Blood Pressures, out on Domino Records on April 5, 2011, their highly anticipated follow-up to their critically acclaimed third album, Midnight Boom.

For the sessions that became Blood Pressures, Jamie and Alison returned to Key Club Studios, Michigan where they reunited with Midnight Boom engineers Bill Skibbe and Jessica Ruffins. The album was mixed in London by Tom Elmhirst.

With their basic sound intact—searing guitars, driving rhythms and sexually charged lyrical savvy—the 11 tracks on Blood Pressures find The Kills embracing a fuller sound and becoming more adventurous in the studio, while the lyrics are honest, heartfelt and sometimes just plain heartbreaking. Departing from the sparse, angular sound of Midnight Boom, the duo explores complex textures on Blood Pressures. There is heavier instrumentation and layered, huge-sounding harmonies. Alison and Jamie play all the instruments on the album, including piano and mellotron.

The riff-heavy opening track, “Future Starts Slow,” sets the tone of the album, with Jamie and Alison united in their trademark singsong vocals over a toms-heavy tribal beat. But the lyrics show a new maturity and a sense that time is an increasingly precious commodity, as when they sing, “Don’t ever give me up, I could never get back up, when the future starts so slow.” Another blistering highlight is the pulsing “Heart Is A Beating Drum," a classic-Kills slice of beat-driven, dark rock n’ roll. The second track on the album, “Satellite,” builds to a soaring, swelling chorus with additional vocals contributed by The REV Gospel Collective (who also appear on the track “DNA”).

The surprise track is Alison’s wonderfully pure chanteuse turn on the track “Last Goodbye," a song that could have been plucked from a soundtrack to a forgotten ‘60s film, that pairs her sultry alto with a simple piano and string accompaniment. It’s moving, cautiously hopeful and, despite its simplicity, builds to an epic conclusion with Alison singing, “I can’t survive on a halfhearted love that will never be whole.”

Full tracklisting:

1. Future Starts Slow

2. Satellite

3. Heart Is A Beating Drum

4. Nail In My Coffin

5. Wild Charms

6. DNA

7. Baby Says

8. Last Goodbye

9. Damned If She Do

10. You Don't Own The Road

11. Pots and Pans

*Additional production contributions by Dan Carey.