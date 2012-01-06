Killswitch Engage Singer Howard Jones Comments on His Departure from Band

Earlier this week, we reported that after nine years, Killswitch Engage had officially parted ways with vocalist Howard Jones.

While the band didn't go into detail regarding the reasons for Jones' departure, the singer has now stepped forward to detail his reasons for leaving the band.

“Well, I guess I will shed a little light without going too deep," Jones said in an official statement. "As some of you may know, I’ve had a pretty interesting couple of years to say the least battling with some personal issues. One of the low points being diagnosed with type two diabetes that went unchecked for years. The rest of the band stuck with me through it, and to be honest they are the ones that kept me going. The whole experience definitely put a scare in me.

“Recently we’ve all been in writing mode but somehow I couldn’t get excited about the new album and all the touring that would go with it. The guys saw it before I did. In hindsight I now realize my heart wasn’t in it. I have had an amazing decade with KSE. I love Justin, MikeD, Joel and Adam for hanging in there and standing by me no matter how bad it was. I have so many good memories, and those are the ones that I will keep. Will I be involved in music again? Sure, I have been in bands for a little over half my life, can’t stop now. Until then, get the new KsE album, it’s going to be good. Thanks everyone for letting me try to entertain you, and I wish myself well in my future endeavors. Gone fishin’ Howard”