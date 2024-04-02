“Robert Fripp is one of our historical geniuses… I will be putting my best foot forward to respect this great music”: Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey reveal full details of new King Crimson supergroup tour

By Matt Owen
published

The Fripp-approved band – which will revisit and reinterpret tracks from Crimson's Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair albums – will hit virtually every corner of the US and Canada this fall

(from left) Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton, Steve Jennings, Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Images, Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Last month, it was revealed that Steve Vai would be joining King Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, as well as Tool’s Danny Carey, for Beat – a forthcoming tour that will see the four musicians play the music of three iconic King Crimson albums.

Now, official details of the supergroup’s upcoming tour have been announced, with Vai and co set to play an extensive tour across North America, during which they will revisit and reinterpret tracks from the Discipline, Beat, and Three of a Perfect Pair albums.

