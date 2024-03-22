“Steve Vai is the only guitarist who could play my parts. I’m totally psyched for this”: Robert Fripp gives his blessing for a new King Crimson supergroup, featuring Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey

Because Steve Vai clearly doesn’t have enough projects to keep his fretboard-bothering fingers busy, he’s joined a new King Crimson-honoring supergroup, Beat.

It sees him join forces with King Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, and Tool’s rhythmic tour de force Danny Carey. With the blessing of Robert Fripp, the band will perform tracks from King Crimson’s trio of ‘80s LPs, Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

Writing on Facebook, the King Crimson guitarist detailed the background to the band’s formation, saying: “This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently... Even, I suggested the name.”

In a separate statement, Fripp added, “Steve Vai asked me what I thought when Adrian Belew told me Steve would be the guitarist. My reply: Steve Vai is the only guitarist who could play my parts.”

Via a third Facebook post, Fripp hyped the band, revealing he is excited by the prospect of the four distinguished musicians re-energizing Crimson’s music.

“This is music to be played, engaged, re-imagined, heard anew, chewed up and digested,” he said. “I'm totally psyched for this.”

Details of Beat’s plans are scarce, save for one confirmed show at Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on 17 September.

The show adds to Vai’s tireless 2024 touring schedule, which started off with the reunion of the classic G3 line-up and also includes a co-headline tour with Joe Satriani in the US.

