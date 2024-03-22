“Steve Vai is the only guitarist who could play my parts. I’m totally psyched for this”: Robert Fripp gives his blessing for a new King Crimson supergroup, featuring Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey

By Phil Weller
published

The star-studded lineup will perform tracks from King Crimson's ’80s albums – and it was Fripp who suggested the group's name

Robert Fripp Steve Vai
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because Steve Vai clearly doesn’t have enough projects to keep his fretboard-bothering fingers busy, he’s joined a new King Crimson-honoring supergroup, Beat. 

It sees him join forces with King Crimson alumni Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, and Tool’s rhythmic tour de force Danny Carey. With the blessing of Robert Fripp, the band will perform tracks from King Crimson’s trio of ‘80s LPs, Discipline, Beat, and Three Of A Perfect Pair.

Writing on Facebook, the King Crimson guitarist detailed the background to the band’s formation, saying: “This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently... Even, I suggested the name.”

In a separate statement, Fripp added, “Steve Vai asked me what I thought when Adrian Belew told me Steve would be the guitarist. My reply: Steve Vai is the only guitarist who could play my parts.”

Via a third Facebook post, Fripp hyped the band, revealing he is excited by the prospect of the four distinguished musicians re-energizing Crimson’s music. 

“This is music to be played, engaged, re-imagined, heard anew, chewed up and digested,” he said. “I'm totally psyched for this.”

Details of Beat’s plans are scarce, save for one confirmed show at Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on 17 September.

The show adds to Vai’s tireless 2024 touring schedule, which started off with the reunion of the classic G3 line-up and also includes a co-headline tour with Joe Satriani in the US.  

It seems unlikely that Beat will be just a one-show-wonder, so keep your eyes on these pages for further details in the future. 

Beat may have plenty in the pipeline, but King Crimson’s future is a somewhat clouded. Speaking to Guitar World previously, Fripp has admitted that it’s “hard to say” what the future holds for the progressive rock giants.

In other news, another former King Crimson man, Trey Gunn, recently championed Fripp’s impact on his guitar playing. He says he “helped create almost a new genre” with each King Crimson song the pair worked on.

