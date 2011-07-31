Kings of Leon's Jared Followill: "We've Got Big Problems"

Last night, July 30, Kings of Leon cancelled a show in Houston. This wouldn't have been particularly big news had the band not abandoned a show the previous night in Dallas. An official statement from the venue at the Dallas show said that Kings of Leon vocalist/guitarist Caleb Followill was suffering from "heat exhaustion and dehydration." Caleb excused himself towards the end of the show, telling the audience he was going backstage to vomit and grab another beer, vowing to return for the remainder of the set. When it was clear that the show would not go on, Caleb's brother and Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill took the stage to apologize, saying Caleb was "unfit" to continue. "Fucking hate Caleb, not us," he told a booing crowd before walking off the stage. Shortly after the gig, Jared Followill posted the following message on his Twitter account: "I love our fans so much. I know you guys aren't stupid. I can't lie. There are problems in our band bigger than not drinking enough Gatorade." There is currently no word as to how the aforementioned "problems" will affect Kings of Leon's upcoming shows.