King’s X cancel European tour after Ty Tabor diagnosed with serious illness

King’s X guitarist Ty Tabor has been diagnosed with an illness that requires “vigilant monitoring”, forcing the band to cancel their European tour this fall.

Confirming the news on social media, Tabor wrote that he will need to stay in the US for the near future following medical advice, and may require treatment for the illness.

He also announced that the diagnosis will not affect King’s X’s next three shows, and that the band will still be able to play gigs in the US.

“Hello everyone. I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring,” Tabor said. “As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment.

“I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows,” he continued. “I am sorry for this unavoidable setback. I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support.”

King’s X’s next three shows, which will take place on three consecutive days starting July 28, will be Tabor’s last before the band’s brief hiatus.

Earlier this year, King’s X confirmed they had completed work on their first studio album in 14 years, The Three Sides of One, which will arrive this September. When it drops, it will be the trio’s 13th studio LP overall.

When asked by Guitar World about the album, Tabor said, “I don’t know what they can expect, but I can tell them it’s the best thing we’ve done since we were young. Everybody really gave everything they had, for the first time in a long time.

“We really stepped it up to make it the best we could,” he continued. “That’s how we approached it, and I’m extremely happy with what we were able to accomplish at this point in our lives, because it does remind me of the magic of the early days.”

Tabor has not disclosed the nature of his illness.