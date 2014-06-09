The Kinks Discussing Possible Reunion Tour, New Music

For years, any hope of a Kinks reunion has been scuppered by the tense relationship between the band's leaders, Ray and Dave Davies. For the last few years, they have only communicated via email, and whenever rumors of a Kinks reunion would surface, one of the two would usually shoot down the rumor. But now, a reunion seems like an increasingly likely possibility.

Ray Davies recently said that he and his brother have finally met in person to discuss a Kinks reunion.

“I met Dave only last week to talk about getting back together again,” he said. “We’ve also spoken a few times on the phone and emailed. He’s been composing his own songs, but I’d really like to write with him again. We both agree we don’t want to do old stuff or tour with past hits. It’s got to be something new.”

On his Facebook, Dave Davies clarified, "I met and talked with Ray but nothing has been agreed on yet."

Apparently, the Davies brothers put aside their differences over the new Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon, which opened earlier this year. Ray Davies apparently helped with the script and music; Dave saw the show and reportedly liked it.

Earlier this year, Ray, Dave, and the band's original drummer Mick Avory said that a reunion was "close" to happening, though Dave added, “I don’t want to see the legacy of the Kinks soured by two miserable old men doing it for the money.”