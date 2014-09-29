Kinks Guitarist Dave Davies to Release New Album, 'Rippin' Up Time,' October 28

Kinks lead guitarist Dave Davies will release a new solo album, Rippin’ Up Time, October 28 via Red River Entertainment.

The album, which was produced by Davies and David Nolte, features 10 new original tracks written in the classic Kinks style.

According to Davies, Rippin’ Up Time is about “a man's reflections of the past, his fears, anxieties and optimism about the present and hopeful expectations about the future.

"I had a lot of ideas in my head thinking about the past and how we started and the Kinks and my own life and the present and what's happening with my life now and concerns and worries, anxieties about the future," he says.

"I suddenly had an image of all the times overlapping as if they're all in one place in my mind. I thought I'd just write it from the point of view of a dream. It's a mixture of emotions that I was going through as I was writing the songs, some would be happy or reflective or sad.”

Several songs, including “Johnny Adams," “Nosey Neighbours” and the title track, feature some classic Davies riffs and his distinctive singing style. Other tracks, such as “Semblance of Sanity” and “Mindwash,” take the listener to otherworldly, inner-landscapes. Davies' son, musician/producer Russ Davies, can be heard on “In the Old Days” and “Through my Window."

Rippin’ Up Time is available now for pre-order via Amazon. You can check out the complete track list below. Davies also will embark on a 13-date American solo tour beginning November 11. You can see all the current dates below.

For more about Davies, visit davedavies.com. And be sure to look out for an interview with Davies in an upcoming issue of Guitar World. I should know, because I wrote it.

And since we're on the topic of the Kinks ... On October 14, Legacy Recordings will celebrate 50 years of Kinkdom with the release of The Essential Kinks, the band's first-ever career-spanning retrospective anthology.

Also, on November 10, Legacy will release an expanded CD/DVD deluxe edition of Muswell Hillbillies, the Kinks' 1971 masterpiece of working class social observation. Newly remastered from the original analog tapes, Muswell Hillbillies includes the original album plus nine bonus tracks (seven of them previously unavailable in North America) and a DVD of rare 1972 TV appearances (never released in North America).

Rippin’ Up Time Track Listing:

01. Ripping Up Time

02. Semblance of Sanity

03. King of Karaoke

04. Front Room

05. Johnny Adams

06. Nosey Neighbours

07. Mindwash

08. Between the Towers

09. In The Old Days

10. Through My Window

2014 Dave Davies tour dates:

11th Nov, 2014-Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

12th Nov, 2014-City Winery Chicago. Chicago, IL

13th Nov, 2014-City Winery Chicago. Chicago, IL

14th Nov, 2014-The Magic Bag, Ferndale, MI

18th Nov, 2014-Pullo Center, York, PA.

19th Nov, 2014-The Center for Arts in Natick, Natick, MA

20th Nov, 2014-Infinity Hall, Norfolk, CT

21st Nov, 2014-Infinity Hall, Norfolk, CT

22nd Nov, 2014-Musikfest Café, ArtsQuest Center, Bethlehem, PA

24th Nov, 2014-City Winery, New York, NY

25th Nov, 2014-City Winery, New York, NY

26th Nov, 2014-The Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield, MA

28th Nov, 2014-BergenPAC, Englewood, NJ