The Kinks to Release New 2CD Best-Of Album, 'Sunny Afternoon'

The Kinks will release a new best-of album, Sunny Afternoon, October 16 on the BMG label.

The album features original Kinks recordings of songs from the successful West End musical Sunny Afternoon, including "You Really Got Me," "Waterloo Sunset," "Sunny Afternoon," "Dedicated Follower of Fashion," "Lola," "All Day and All of the Night" and much more.

It also includes bonus tracks not included in the production plus some of Ray Davies' picks that he feels fit into the context of the release. These include non-hit songs that have become much-loved deep cuts after appearing in TV shows and films and being covered by other artists over the years.

Following a sold-out run at Hampstead Theatre, Sunny Afternoon opened in the West End in 2014 and won four Oliver awards including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

With Ray Davies at the helm, his brother Dave Davies on lead guitar, Mick Avory on drums and Pete Quaife on bass, classic after classic followed "You Really Got Me," including "All Day and All of the Night," which—along with its predecessor—is credited with helping to invent heavy metal and punk. Their 1967 hit "Waterloo Sunset" is widely considered to be among the greatest singles ever released, with the Who's Pete Townsend, Blur’s Damon Albarn and Paul Weller citing it as one of their everlasting favorites.

For more about the Kinks, visit thekinks.info. Check out a complete track listing below.

The Kinks, Sunny Afternoon: The Very Best Of Track Listing:

DISC 1

1.You Still Want Me

2.I Gotta Move

3.Just Can't Go To Sleep

4.Denmark Street

5.A Well Respected Man

6.Dead End Street

7.Dedicated Follower Of Fashion

8.You Really Got Me

9.Set Me Free

10. Till The End Of The Day

11. This Strange Effect (BBC Session)

12. Stop Your Sobbing

13. This Is Where I Belong

14. Where Have All The Good Times Gone

15. All Day And All Of The Night

16. This Time Tomorrow

17. Maximum Consumption

18. Sitting In My Hotel

19. I Go To Sleep (Demo)

20. I'm Not Like Everybody Else

21. Too Much On My Mind

22. Tired Of Waiting For You

23. The Moneygoround

DISC 2

1.Sunny Afternoon

2.A Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy

3.Days

4.A Long Way From Home

5.Waterloo Sunset

6.Lola

7.Look A Little On The Sunny Side

8.Party Line

9. Who'll Be The Next In Line

10. Tell Me Now So I Know (Demo Version)

11.Starstruck

12.Victoria

13.Brainwashed

14.Powerman

15.Gotta Be Free

16.The Way Love Used To Be

17. Kinks BBC Interviews (1964-1966)

18. You Really Got Me (BBC Session Track)

19. Tired Of Waiting For You (BBC Session Track)

20. Death Of A Clown (BBC Session Track)

21. BBC Interview

22. BBC Interview

23. BBC Interview

24. Death Of A Clown (BBC Session Track)

25. WPIX U.S. TV Interview (1965)