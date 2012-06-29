Kiss to Release 'Monster' in October

Kiss have officially announced an October release for their upcoming twentieth studio album, Monster, through Universal Music Enterprises.

The band will release the album's first single, "Hell Or Hallelujah," this coming Tuesday, July 3 for digital download.

"There are no symphony orchestras, boy choirs, keyboards, outside producers or songwriters on this album," said bassist Gene Simmons of the follow-up to 2009's Sonic Boom (buy on iTunes). "The best thing we did was to turn inwards to ourselves. Tommy and Eric have revitalized this band, with a work ethic and the talent to back it up. This is a real band effort. Kiss has become a behemoth. We're going where no bands have gone before."

Kiss will hit the road for a massive co-headlining tour with Motley Crue on July 20.