Kiss Removed from Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

While Michael Jackson was certainly a fan of Kiss, the same could probably not be said of Kiss' (or at least Gene Simmons') feelings on the the King of Pop.

It was announced Monday that Kiss would be participating in a Michael Jackson tribute concert being put on by Global Live Events on October 8 in Cardiff, Wales. Of course, the media were quick to point out the public comments that Gene Simmons made disparaging Jackson's character, some within days of his death.

Simmons most famously told Classic Rock magazine: "Well, you know, where there's smoke there's fire. There's no question in my mind he molested those kids. Not a doubt."

Kiss has now been formally pulled from the event, with Global Events Live CEO Chris Hunt calling Kiss' booking an "oversight."

He continued: "Under the circumstances, we fully agree that even though Kiss is a band Michael admired, we have no choice but to rescind our invitation to them to appear in our tribute concert."

