K.K. Downing: Dio Disciples are "Must-See"

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has posted the following update on his website:

"Last night I went up to Manchester to see the Dio Disciples - the new project featuring Ronnie James Dio alumni Simon Wright (drums), Craig Goldy (guitar) and Scott Warren (keyboards) along with bassist James Lomenzo (Megadeth, Black Label Society, White Lion) and vocalists Tim "Ripper" Owens (Yngwie Malmsteen, Beyond Fear, Judas Priest, Iced Earth) and Toby Jepson (Little Angels, Gun). I had been promising myself that I would not miss this show at any cost. It is not only totally packed with great songs, but also I know all of the guys in the band and how good they are, including, of course, the great Ripper Owens, so I was guaranteed a night to remember. I was not disappointed; the guys excelled themselves as the crowd chanted 'Dio! Dio! Dio!' over and over again. "

"If you get a chance, do not miss out; it is a must-see performance and a fitting tribute to the great Ronnie James Dio, the man who loved everyone and the man everyone loved, his voice must and will live on forever!"