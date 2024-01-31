“A guitar that is at home playing jazz lines as it is for NYC 1973 punk rock”: Knaggs strips down Steve Stevens’ signature guitar to its purest rock ‘n’ roll form with the SSC-J

Knaggs has introduced the latest addition to its range of Steve Stevens signature guitars, the SSC-J.

The instrument itself is said to bring the Billy Idol guitarist’s signature model – one of the brand’s most successful signature guitars – to a new low price point, and comes off the back of the pair’s decade-long partnership.

Following the ergonomic precedent set by the SS1, SS2, SSC, SS Potomac and the Severn SS/XF, this new guitar promises to strip down the format “down to its purest rock and roll badness” while maintaining its key functional and tonal core.

As such, the guitar features a mahogany body, set mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard with SSC block inlays. An ebony veneer – complete with the inlaid Knaggs logo and Stevens’ trademark Ray Gun motif – can also be found on the headstock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Knaggs) (Image credit: Knaggs)

Elsewhere, the guitar is equipped with a pair of Bare Knuckle Steve Stevens SSC pickups, which can be sculpted by way of a standard dual humbucker control layout. That means there are two volume and two tone pots, as well as a three-way toggle switch.

As for the nitty gritty, the SSC-J has a 24.75” scale length, 12” ‘board radius and a bone nut. Hardware-wise, there are vintage Kluson tuners, a TonePros TOM bridge and a TonePros tailpiece.

“It’s been about 12 years since I was first contacted by my old friend Peter Wolf about working with Knaggs guitars,” Stevens said in a statement.

“Since then, our collaboration has produced the SS1, SS2, SSC , SS Potomac and the Severn SS/XF.

(Image credit: Knaggs)

“The time seemed right to go right back to the roots with the new SSC-J, stripped down to its purest rock and roll badness. It’s a guitar that is at home playing jazz lines as it is for NYC 1973 punk rock. I’m proud to be part of the Knaggs team and excited to introduce the SSC–J.”

There are also a range of colors on offer: Black, BlackBurst, Vintage Cherry, Shell Pink and TV Yellow.

To find out more, head over to Knaggs.