Korn and Alice in Chains Announce Summer U.S. Tour

Korn and Alice in Chains have announced a joint North American summer amphitheater tour, kicking off July 18th in Del Valle, Texas. Underoath will serve as the trek’s special guest, with Ho99o9 and FEVER 333 opening on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Korn are currently in the studio finishing up work on the follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity of Suffering. Alice in Chains are touring behind their 2018 album, Rainier Fog.

Last year, Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell spoke to Guitar World about recording Rainier Fog at Studio X in Seattle, where the band had worked in the Nineties.

“It was Heart’s studio, Bad Animals, at the time we used it [to record 1995’s Alice in Chains],” Cantrell said. “And you know, it’s basically the same as it was. These days, a lot of recording stuff is getting kind of left to the wayside because people just record on their fucking computers at home. So a real analog studio with all the cool gear — that doesn’t get used that much. Studio X, they basically use it for orchestras and video games and movie soundtrack-type stuff now. There’s not a whole lot of rock bands there anymore.

“And you can see that in pretty much any studio you go into nowadays. You walk into Henson [Recording Studios in L.A.] and the hallway is just lined with Studer tape machines that are useless now because nobody records with them. So when we rolled into Studio X, that place hadn’t really been rocked out in a while. And we like to fuck around with everything that’s in there. We actually had to shut down for a couple days and have them go through the board and get everything tuned up.”

You can check out the full Korn/Alice in Chains tour itinerary below.

Korn/Alice in Chains U.S. tour 2019:

Jul. 18 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater*

Jul. 20 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Jul. 21- Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion*

Jul. 23 - Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

Jul. 25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Jul. 26 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

Jul. 28 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

Jul. 30 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Jul. 31 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

Aug. 02 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Aug. 03 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion^

Aug. 06 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Aug. 07 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 09 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

Aug. 10 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre*

Aug. 11 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Aug. 13 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 17 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion+

Aug. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+

Aug. 20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Aug. 21 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Aug. 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Aug. 25 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center+

Aug. 27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre+

Aug. 30 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance+

Aug. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion+

Sep. 02 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sep. 04 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre+

* with Ho99o9

+ with Fever 333

^ support to be announced