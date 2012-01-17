Korn Announce More U.S. Tour Dates for 2012

Korn have just announced a second leg to their Path of Totality Tour, which covers dates in the Midwest and the West Coast.

The band are still touring behind their latest album, The Path of Totality, which was released back in December. The album saw the band infuse their signature style with elements of dubstep, a move that makes their new album perhaps the most polarizing of their career.

We caught up with Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shafffer late last year to talk about his band's new direction, and you can check out the interview here.

Korn 2012 Tour Dates

Feb. 23 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore*

Feb. 24 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theater

Feb. 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Feb. 27 – Denver, CO – First Bank Center*

Feb. 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

March 2 –Las Vegas, NV– Pearl Concert Theatre @ Palms Casino

March 4 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theater

*Kill The Noise Supports