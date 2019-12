Korn have just debuted their new music video for the song "Narcissistic Cannibal" on Revolver's website. You can check out the video here.

"Narcissistic Cannibal" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, The Path to Totality, which is set for release on December 6 via Roadrunner Records.

The record has been described as "highly experimental," and sees Korn collaborating with a wide array of electronic music producers, including Skrillex, Noisia, Downlink and Excision.