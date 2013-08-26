Korn Release Sample of New Song, "Love and Meth," Announce Tour with Asking Alexandria

Korn have released a sample of the song "Love and Meth" off the band's 11th studio release, The Paradigm Shift, which will be released October 8.

It will be the group's first album in about a decade to include guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments.

The band also has announced tour dates with Asking Alexandria and Love and Death, Welch's other band. Dates are listed below.