Korn Singer Jonathan Davis to Guest on New Suicide Silence Album

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has announced that he will make a guest vocal appearance on the new Suicide Silence album, The Black Crown. Davis will lend his vocal talents to the track "Witness The Addiction."

The Black Crown will be released on July 11 through Century Media records.

Suicide Silence have also announced that Frank Mullen of Suffocation will also make a guest appearance on the album, singing on a track called "Smashed."

Both bands will be playing England's Download festival later this week.