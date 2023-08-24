Kramer’s Eruption humbucker aims to bottle Eddie Van Halen’s iconic ’80s guitar tone with the help of his former luthier Jim DeCola

A hefty overhaul of the shelves of Gibson’s standalone pickup shop has already brought the storied Greenybuckers to the masses. Now another iconic tone has been added in the form of the Kramer Eruption pickup – a unit that aims to channel the high-output sound of Eddie Van Halen’s ’80s instruments.

It’s not an official endorsement, so the firm is not completely specific about the model it’s based on. However, given the Eruption tag, it’s probably safe to assume it’s based on the Gibson PAF-like humbucker found in Van Halen’s Frankenstein guitar, or perhaps the later Seymour Duncan swap.

The pickup does have some serious Van Halen credentials, however, having been designed by Jim DeCola. In a past life, Gibson’s Master Luthier worked directly with Eddie Van Halen on the development of his Peavey Wolfgang signature guitar, so we’d wager DeCola will have brought some considerable insight to the table.

We know Van Halen changed the pickup on the Frankenstein numerous times, so this is more likely a general channeling of the sound, rather than a direct emulation of one unit. Kramer’s take uses Alnico V magnets and four wire leads, for coil-splitting purposes.

(Image credit: Ross Marino / Getty Images)

Described as “aggressively hot for screaming leads and rowdy rhythm parts” the Eruption is available in Zebra and Double Black finishes with 15K and 16K output options and comes with short leg baseplates to ensure it can fit your usual humbucker routing.

“Inspired by the sound of the hard rock and metal bands of the 1980s,” says the press release, “the Kramer Eruption is a high-output humbucker pickup with all of the Made to Rock Hard tone an attitude you expect from Kramer.”

In other Kramer / Van Halen news, Eddie’s original Hot For Teacher Kramer 5150 sold at auction earlier this year for $4,000,000 – that was the guitar he lent on following the Frankenstrat’s retirement.

Indeed, new footage of Van Halen’s legendary 1984 Monsters Of Rock performance at Donnington recently emerged – and you can spot the Kramer in Eddie’s hands throughout.

For more information on the Kramer Eruption humbucker, head to the Gibson Pickup Shop.