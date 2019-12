German thrash metal band Kreator have announced Phantom Antichrist as the title of their upcoming new studio, which is set for a June 5 release date via Nuclear Blast.

Phantom Antichrist was recorded this month at Studiomega in Varberg, Sweden, with producer Jens Bogren at the helm for the sessions.

The album's title track will be released as a 7" single on April 20, available exclusive through Nuclear Blast's mailorder.

Kreator's last release was 2009's Hordes of Chaos.