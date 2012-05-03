Kreator Release "Phantom Antichrist" Music Video

Earlier today, German thrash legends Kreator debuted the official music video for the title track to their new album, Phantom Antichrist. Watch the Grupa 13-produced video below.

"The clips produced by Grupa 13 are groundbreaking visual trips that justify the existence of music videos in this day and age," says frontman Mille Petrozza. "In support of the lyrical concept of our new album, I could not think of a better creative solution than a collaboration with these great visionaries."

Phantom Antichrist is due out in North America on June 5 via Nuclear Blast Records.