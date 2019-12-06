Kyser to release limited-edition 40th anniversary capo

Leading musical accessories brand Kyser is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, and as such, the company behind the Quick-Change capo will unveil a special 40th anniversary capo.

The new offering will feature founder Milton Kyser’s signature and be available in a limited run of 2,020 units.

Additionally, Kyser has stated that, as part of its commitment to empowering future musicians for another 40 years, the company will present 40 of the capos to emerging artists, individuals and organizations who have demonstrated profound influence and impact on today’s music landscape.

“The year 2020 is a time for reflection, but also innovation,” said Kyser owner and President Meredith McClung, the great-niece of Milton Kyser.

“As we look back on Uncle Milton’s contributions to music-making and his commitment to the craft, we look forward to how we plan to evolve that legacy through new products and ideas. We celebrate our 40th anniversary with the utmost respect and pride in what we’ve accomplished, and approach the next 40 with even more momentum.

"It’s our hope to create greater artistic impact globally, but still embrace our authenticity as a brand, and never forget where it all began.”

For more information on the 40th anniversary capo, head over to Kyser Musical.