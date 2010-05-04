Lamb of God Announce 'Hourglass' Retrospective Collections

Lamb of God will celebrate their 15th anniversary as a band with the release of the Hourglass collections. Hourglass will be released in multiple formats, giving the band’s fans an opportunity to experience the music in compact disc, vinyl, and digital configurations. In addition, there will be 2 deluxe packages, including extra goodies and groundbreaking packaging.

The releases include:

Hourglass: Vol 1 - The Underground Years

13 of the most choice Lamb of God songs from their early years. Culled from their first album Burn the Priest, their debut as Lamb of God, New American Gospel, and the album that put them on the map, As the Palaces Burn.

Hourglass: Vol 2 - The Epic Years

13 of the most choice Lamb of God songs from their career on Epic Records to this point. Both Grammy nominated songs "Redneck" and "Set to Fail" are surrounded by fan favorite anthems and crushing riffs from Ashes of the Wake to Sacrament to 2009's No. 2 debut Wrath.

Hourglass: The 3 CD Anthology

The ultimate Lamb of God retrospective. 44 tracks on 3 CDs. Vol 1 and 2 join Vol 3 containing 18 rare or never heard before songs. Included are Japanese issued bonus tracks, multiple rehearsal demos, along side the 8 songs recorded prior to Burn the Priest.

Hourglass: The Vinyl Box Set

All 6 Lamb of God Studio albums for the first time on 180 Gram vinyl in a Linen-wrapped collector’s box. Includes Burn the Priest, New American Gospel, As the Palaces Burn, Ashes of the Wake, Sacrament and Wrath.

Hourglass: The USB Box Set

All 6 Lamb of God studio albums on individual USB drives in a cigarette box shaped collectors package. Includes Burn the Priest, New American Gospel, As the Palaces Burn, Ashes of the Wake, Sacrament and Wrath.

Hourglass: The Deluxe Set

The collectors set including The 3 CD Anthology, The Vinyl Box set, The USB Box Set, and a Linen bound 144 page book of the art of Lamb of God as created by K3n Adams including designs for tour passes, albums, t-shirts and his commentary on them.

Hourglass: The Super Deluxe Set

The limited edition definitive collectors set including The 3 CD Anthology, The Vinyl Box Set, The USB set, the Book, a Mark Morton Signature Series Jackson Dominion D2, A 4’x6’ Pure American metal Flag, an Hourglass sticker, and a signed 8x10 in a personalized Lamb of God Coffin Case.

Pre-order all versions of Hourglass right now at lamb-of-god.com.

To support the Hourglass releases, the band will be appearing from July 9th to August 16th on the mainstage of the Rockstar Mayhem Festival. Purchase tickets here.

Lamb of God tour dates:

ON ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MAYHEM FESTIVAL

7/10 San Bernadino, CA @ Hyundai Pavilion at Glen Helen

7/11 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/13 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre Southeast

7/14 Boise, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre

7/16 Phoenix, AZ @ Cricket Pavilion

7/17 Albuquerque, NM @ Journal Pavilion

7/18 Englewood, CO @ Coors Amphitheatre

7/20 St. Louis, MO @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

7/21 Cincinatti, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/23 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

7/24 Hartford, CT @ The Comcast Theater

7/25 Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

7/27 Boston, MA @ Comcast Center

7/28 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 Tinley Park, IL @ First Midwest Bank Theater

7/31 Indianapolis, IN @ Verizon Wireless Music Center

8/1 Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/3 Raleigh, NC @ Time Warner Cable Pavilion @ Walnut Creek

8/4 Virginia Beach, VA @ Virginia Beach Amphitheatre

8/6 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

8/7 Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion

8/8 Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 Tampa, FL @ Ford Amphitheatre

8/11 West Palm Beach, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheatre

8/13 Dallas, TX @ Superpages.com Center

8/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

MAYHEM OFF HEADLINING DATES W/ HATEBREED, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD

7/7 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Salt Air

7/8 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

7/12 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

7/19 Kansas City, MO @ Beaumont Club

7/29 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

8/9 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

8/15 San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden

lamb-of-god.com