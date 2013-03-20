Lamb of God Announce Spring Tour and Metal On The Mountain Retreat

With the recent exoneration of frontman Randy Blythe of manslaughter charges in the Czech Republic, Lamb of God have announced a US tour that will take place May 16 through June 20.

The tour continues the support of Resolution and hits 30 markets not yet visited on the current album cycle. Support on all dates will be Decapitated with Terror, appearing through June 10, and The Acacia Strain appearing on the remaining shows.

The band also has announced the Metal on the Mountain retreat, which will take place July 15 to 19 at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. The weeklong retreat, which is limited to 170 fans, will feature activities for musicians and non-musicians.

The curriculum, created by the band, will include guitar and drum clinics with Mark Morton, Willie Adler and Chris Adler, plus group instruction, songwriting sessions and competitions, nightly jam sessions with the band and fans, band Q&A, the premiere of the Lamb of God feature film scheduled for a fall theatrical release, and a full band concert the final night of the retreat. Longtime band album designer Ken Adams will discuss the creation of Lamb of God album and T-shirt designs, and band tour manager and sound man Brian Griffin will instruct fans on the art of mixing a live metal show.

Non-musical activities will include motorcycle excursions with bassist John Campbell, a seminar on primitive fire building by Randy Blythe and a casino night. All of the fans will enjoy all of the amenities available at the Full Moon Resort. For more information on the Metal on the Mountain retreat, go to metalonthemountain.com

Dates for the May tour are below. All shows are scheduled to go on sale the weekend of March 29 and 30.